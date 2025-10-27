Dorcas Nzisa: a young Kenyan mother who lost her life to childbirth complications

This article highlights the maternal death of Dorcas Nzisa Kariuki, a young Kenyan mother who passed away after developing complications from a caesarean section delivery. This is story 12 in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is documenting maternal deaths in Kenya.

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Dorcas Nzisa Kariuki was born on 26 July 2000 in Kauwi, Kitui County. Sadly, Dorcas passed away on Sunday, 31 August 2025, after developing complications following a caesarean section. Though she successfully delivered her second child -a beautiful baby girl, Dorcas, unfortunately, did not make it.

Dorcas was a young mother who was full of ambition and purpose. Through her blog, Mdosi Online, she used her voice to inform, inspire, and empower others, touching the lives of many with her words and positivity. Dorcas had a bright future, with so much to achieve. Sadly, childbirth complications took her away.

Maternal deaths in Kenya

Every day, 13 Kenyan women die from pregnancy-related and childbirth complications. But these women are more than just numbers in a report. They are daughters, sisters, friends, and mothers. They are women with dreams, laughter, and love. Women like Dorcas, who had so much more life to live.

It shouldn’t be this way though. No woman should lose her life while giving life. So let’s continue to raise awareness, demand better maternal healthcare, and support initiatives that ensure every woman in Kenya can experience safe pregnancy and childbirth.

Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

The unfortunate death of Dorcas is the twelfth account in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers we have lost to childbirth complications.

If you would like to share information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Read more Wanjiku Kumbukumbu articles:

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments