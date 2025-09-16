Phyllis Wanjiru’s death after Caesarean section: documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

This article highlights the maternal death of Phyllis Wanjiru, a young Kenyan mother who passed away after developing complications from a caesarean section delivery. This is story ten in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is documenting maternal deaths in Kenya.

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Every day, 13 women in Kenya lose their lives to pregnancy and childbirth-related complications. Each day, 13 families are left grieving the loss of a loved one who died while bringing new life into the world. One such family is that of 33-year-old Phyllis Wanjiru, who tragically passed away on 10 September 2025 from childbirth complications.

According to her husband, Joseph Wanyonyi, Phyllis developed complications after undergoing a caesarean section at St. Teresa Hospital in Kikuyu, Kiambu County. He says that while his wife successfully delivered their beautiful baby girl, she began bleeding heavily after the surgery, an emergency situation that necessitated her transfer to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Sadly, Phyllis did not survive. She had lost too much blood.

A postmortem conducted on 15 September 2025 revealed that Phyllis died from excessive bleeding. She suffered postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) -severe blood loss after childbirth. PPH is the leading cause of maternal deaths in Kenya. Sadly, most PPH-related deaths are preventable.

Wanyonyi has since accused St. Teresa Hospital, Kikuyu of alleged medical negligence. He believes his wife’s death could have been prevented. The matter is now under investigation.

Deaths from caesarean sections in Kenya

Phyllis’s story is not an isolated tragedy. Just two weeks ago, Faith Binzali, 26, similarly died from caesarean section complications at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Health Center in Kangemi, Nairobi County. Postmortem results revealed that Faith died from hypoxia (lack of oxygen), likely caused by the anaesthetic drug administered on her.

The deaths of these two young mothers are a sad, stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen maternal healthcare systems in Kenya. This, in a bid to ensure that no woman dies while giving life, and that no family has to endure such heartbreak.

The unfortunate death of Phyllis is the tenth account in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers we have lost to childbirth complications.

Read more Wanjiku Kumbukumbu articles:

If you would like to share information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments