Introducing a New Children’s Book by Deborah Nabubwaya Chambers

Hi friends! Today, I’m really excited to share information about a new children’s book that has been authored by my dear sis-in-law Nabubwaya, who, if you’ve been following this blog for a while, you’ll have already met her through her motherhood experiences here.
Nabubwaya, who is based in the US, has authored her first book titled: “Kwaheri Sandy Footprints, Habari Hiking Trails” . The colouful and well-illustrated book is about a boy called Likizo, who was born into a biracial family and enjoys sharing his love for exotic foods and adventures with his friends.
The synopsis is as below:
One day, Likizo learns from his father that his family would be relocating from sunny California to a small city in Ohio due to work obligations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Likizo was scared to move far away to start a new life, unsure of what the future would hold for his family. The unforeseen future did not seem that exciting especially since it meant that new changes would disrupt his preferred routine.
Would things ever be the same in the new town? Would his new friends in Ohio want to learn more about Africa, his mama’s original homeland? Would they enjoy his mama’s African delicacies cooked with so much love and warmth? Will he fit in a small town and make good friends?
The themes represented in this book include friendship, diversity, inclusivity, kindness, value, family, acceptance, generosity, persistence, and growing up. See the world through the eyes of Likizo, an eight-year-old boy. This story shows the value of facing the big, scary steps that families are making during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s about celebrating our good friends and family even when they are far away.
Reading age: 3 – 12 years
Number of pages: 41
“Kwaheri Sandy Footprints, Habari Hiking Trails” by Deborah Nabubwaya Chambers is currently available for sale HERE on Amazon Kindle Edition for $9.99 and Paperback for $16.99.
Once again, congratulations sis and looking forward to more of your books!
