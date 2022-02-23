Introducing a New Children’s Book by Deborah Nabubwaya Chambers

One day, Likizo learns from his father that his family would be relocating from sunny California to a small city in Ohio due to work obligations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Likizo was scared to move far away to start a new life, unsure of what the future would hold for his family. The unforeseen future did not seem that exciting especially since it meant that new changes would disrupt his preferred routine.

Would things ever be the same in the new town? Would his new friends in Ohio want to learn more about Africa, his mama’s original homeland? Would they enjoy his mama’s African delicacies cooked with so much love and warmth? Will he fit in a small town and make good friends?