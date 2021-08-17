Home Maryanne's Tales Homestay in Harambee Estate in Nairobi (Kiambakana Homestay)

Homestay in Harambee Estate in Nairobi (Kiambakana Homestay)

Homestay in Buruburu
Do you know of someone who would be looking for a fully furnished short-stay house in the Harambee area in the Eastlands, Nairobi? Harambee is adjacent to Buruburu estate.
I’d like to share information with you about a cozy, nice 3 bed-room house in this area, called Kiambakana Homestay. I have personally been to this house and I absolutely love it, so I am recommending it based on my own personal experience. See the photos below that will help you get a feel about the place. More information about Kiambakana Homestay, including contact details are below.

Homestay in Buruburu
Homestay in BuruburuHomestay in BuruburuHomestay in BuruburuHomestay in NairobiHomestay in NairobiHomestay in NairobiThe Kiambakana Homestay in Nairobi is suitable for relatives and friends who visit Nairobi for medical or other reasons, and are unable to stay with their kin due to various reasons such as space, cultural constrains or other reasons. The house is also suitable for relatives visiting from overseas and looking to be near family in Eastlands.
The cost for the whole house is Sh4,000 per day. The house is a 10-minute walk from Metropolitan Hospital. It is also a walking distance from Buruburu Girls High School. The homestay has a caretaker who is a good cook. In-house cleaning services are also available.
You can reach Kiambakana Homestay via the contact number +254733 425 456.
Bookmark this information as you never know when you’ll need it. Also, share with your friends. If you do get to be a guest at the house, you can let me know your experience 🙂
Thanks for reading.
