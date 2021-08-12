Why I’m Too Afraid to Have Another Baby

Hello friends! Today I’d like you to meet Stephanie Rose, who has tokophobia -an extreme fear of pregnancy and childbirth. But Stephanie wasn’t always this way. Something terrible happened after she delivered her first baby. Today, Stephanie says that the mere thought of another pregnancy ‘gives her nightmares’. She says she can never go down that road again. So what happened exactly? Watch Stephanie tell her story below.

Also watch Catherine’s story below:

Many are the times I’ve learnt (and I’m sure you have too) of stories of moms who have died after successfully delivering their babies. Their pregnancies were smooth, their labor okay, and the delivery went on without complications. Only to hear that a few hours later, the new mother died and I always wonder, what happened? What went wrong? I mean, she died in hospital, so what could have possibly gone wrong?

Well, I bring you the story of a survivor, Stephanie Rose, who lived to tell her story. She saw death! Even gave out her PIN numbers to her mother, knowing she would not live another minute. But she survived, and she shares her story with us today. This story helps inform us on the possible things that can go wrong after a childbirth, and the warning signs that the new mom and those around her (medics, family members and friends) need to look out for that can help save her life.

Watch Stephanie Rose’s story, and learn something new. Also, share with a friend. If you have a childbirth story you’d like to share, email me on maryanne@mummytales.com and I’ll get back to you.

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments