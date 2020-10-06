My Thoughts on the Rich Body Butter by Tricia’s Naturals

Hello friends! Hope you’ve been keeping well. So, today I’d like to share with you my review of a body butter that I’ve been using for a couple of months now. This is the Tricia’s Naturals Body Butter, a ‘Made in Kenya’ product 🙂 .

For starters, I absolutely love the packaging. That’s the first thing that attracted me to it. I particularly love the jar that it comes in (I got this body butter in the old packaging, which has since changed into a more colorful one which is just as fab!). Something that’s well packaged and branded makes me think that the product is good, at least that’s how I usually look at it 🙂

As for the scent, it’s warm, not strong and just a polite mild. It’s a nice smell that intimately stays with you all day long. It’s a vanilla-ish scent, and you can never really go wrong with vanilla. So what are the ingredients?

Does it keep my skin moisturized? Absolutely! My skin is left well moisturized and I do not need to reapply frequently. I would also highly recommend this for the elbows and the back of the heels.

Those are my views about this product. It’s definitely one that I would recommend. You can get it for Sh1,450 on Tricia’s Naturals here. If you do get to use it, let me know your thoughts about it.

