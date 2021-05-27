What Kenyan Moms Take to Increase their Breast Milk Supply

Hi friends! So, for many nursing moms, one of their biggest worries is whether they have enough breastmilk for their babies, and how they can boost this supply. Well, from my own experiences and from the experiences of other Kenyan moms I have interacted with and whose stories I read in the many mom online groups I’m in, I share with you some of the most common foods and drinks they take to boost their breastmilk supply.

Please note that this information is not a substitute for medical advice -for more information please contact your doctor, healthcare professional or lactation consultant. So here we go…

Mawele porridge. This worked perfectly for me. I’d buy it from Uchumi supermarket

Njahi. This works well for many moms, and it also worked well for me. In fact, my traditional Kikuyu mom would mash the cooked njahi together with ripe bananas for more effect. And it worked 😊

Lots and lots of water. You must hydrate regularly

Green leafy vegetables

Cocoa (the original one)

Drinking Chocolate

Lactation Cookies

Brown chapati

Fenugreek

Bone soup

Dill Seeds

Moringa

Oatmeal

Did I miss out on something that worked for you? Comment down below and let us know. Also, take note that what works for one mom might not work for the next. My cousin took dill seeds and her milk flowed like a Friesian. So she happily shared some of her dill seeds with me, but unfortunately they absolutely didn’t work for me. At all. Then, another cousin of mine introduced me to mawele porridge and my oh my! that mawele worked instantly for me, so perfectly! However, I’d like to emphasize that the more you breastfeed, the more your milk comes. And remember to drink lots and lots of water, by the gallons. Also, if you are not settled well mentally, it can affect your breastmilk supply, no matter what you take, so try and be mentally at ease during your nursing period as much as you can. Stress leads to a decrease in breastmilk supply. Comment down below on what worked for you:)

