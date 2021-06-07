Why I’ve Worked for 12 Years as a Househelp in this Home

Can you imagine being gifted Sh100,000 by your employer? Gifted, not loaned! Wow! Well, that’s exactly what happened to Ruth, a house girl in Nairobi.

On her first day at work, when Ruth stepped into her employer’s house, she told her rather very categorically, that she’ll only work for three months then leave. Well, it’s been a whole 12 years!!! So what changed? That’s exactly what Ruth talks about in this video (it’s a long one, so set aside some good time). I also got to talk to her employer, so you’ll meet her too.

By the way, as I interviewed these two beautiful moms, I admired and loved their warm interaction. So watch, be inspired, leave a comment, and to my fellow moms – share it with another mom as there’s a thing or two we can all learn from these two beautiful ladies. Also, if you have a story you’d like to share on Mummy Tales, you can write to me on maryanne@mummytales.com

Thanks for watching!

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments