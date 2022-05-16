From House Help to University Graduate: Muthoni Ogutu’s Story

Salome Muthoni Ogutu became a house girl at the tender age of 15 years. After meeting her boyfriend (now husband) who was working as a watchman then, together they grew, and he supporter her academic ambitions. He too is currently pursuing his PhD! Watch Salome tell her inspiring story of hope and determination. Watch her story below or on You Tube here.

In case you’d like to get in touch with her, Salome can be reached on salomewahito@gmail.com

Do you have a motherhood experience you’d like to share? Email me at: maryanne@mummytales.com

