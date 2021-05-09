How I Make Money Selling Colourful Socks

Have you ever thought of starting a profitable side hustle, or quitting your job to get into full-time business? How much should you start with? Can you start by selling mitumba socks and then grow into manufacturing and importing them? Well, Peninah Maragia’s story is one that you need to watch. She quit her well-paying job to focus on her side hustle of selling colourful socks, full-time. And her socks business is quite profitable, as it’s paying her bills and helping her meet her financial obligations. Watch Peninah’s story below.

Next, you can also watch Irene Oduor’s encouraging and insightful story below, about how she sells mitumba children’s clothing.

Thanks for watching and I hope you have been inspired by these two ladies’ stories.

