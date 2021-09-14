How my Husband Died and Life as a Young African Widow

Just the previous night, Purity had had an unusual long phone call with her husband, but she didn’t think much of it. The following morning, she woke up to the shocking and devastating news that her husband had been brutally murdered! What exactly happened in those few hours? They had been married for only three years. Watch the video below:

In the video, Purity, a young widow talks about what happened on the night her husband died, and how life has been after that, including her relationship with her in-laws. Purity’s story also helps us think more about how our families will treat our spouses in the unfortunate event of death.

Do you have an inspiring story you’d like to share? Get in touch with me on maryanne@mummytales.com and I’ll get back to you.

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments