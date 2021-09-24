I Almost Bled to Death After Delivering my Baby: Tabitha’s Postpartum Hemorrhage Story

Just minutes after giving birth, Tabitha felt her life start to slowly slip away, right there on the delivery table. It had been a smooth pregnancy and an uncomplicated labor and delivery, but just when she thought it was over, it wasn’t. She was not prepared for the worst that followed. Tabitha narrates her story in this video below, that is meant to create awareness on the things that can go wrong during childbirth.

**This video is intended for educational and awareness purposes only, as narrated by one Kenyan mom who went through the postpartum haemorrhage experience. Please consult with your doctor or other qualified healthcare professional for more information about pregnancy and childbirth.**

