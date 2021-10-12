I Didn’t Think Women Living with Albinism Got Pregnant

When Catherine, a young woman living with albinism found out she was pregnant, she was so shocked because all along she had thought that women with albinism do not get pregnant. So what happened next? Watch her story below and share your thoughts.

In the video, I also touch on the topic of women’s experiences during labor and childbirth, especially from health care providers. I talk about how birthing mothers should be given respectful maternity care at all times, and there is nothing that should warrant mistreatment of women during childbirth. Watch and share your comments.

Do you have a motherhood story you’d like to share? Or do you have any feedback on the stories here at Mummy Tales? Email me on maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments