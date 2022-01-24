“Why I Bought Myself a Fake Wedding Ring” -Mary Gititu

Mary Gititu, 26, is a Kenyan mother of one. In this video, Mary opens up about her unplanned pregnancy, the intense heartbreak from the man she loved so much, the endless tears she cried, breaking the news to her mom (something she was afraid to do for five long dreary months), and why she thinks a name could have contributed to the downfall of her relationship. Watch Mary tell her story below (long video alert).

How does co-parenting with an ex look like? How do you do so while dealing with your feelings of hurt, betrayal, anger… How do you answer questions from your child asking where their father is, and when they’ll see him again? This is part 2 of Gititu’s story, where she opens up about her experiences, and letting go of the man she loved so much (long video alert). Watch it below:

Also, Mary is the is the author of the book ‘Broken Vessel’ where she shares more of her interesting motherhood experiences, many of which I know you will relate to, just like I did. You can purchase her book by reaching out to Mary directly: gititumary@yahoo.com or +254758 526873.

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments