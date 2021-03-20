Where to Find Coding Classes for Kids in Nairobi, Kenya

Hello friends! In today’s digital age, it is very important that children learn how to effectively communicate with a computer which in other words, is called ‘coding’. And the earlier they learn how to code, the better for them since it sets them up for their future success -both in academics, their life skills, and in the workforce.
So, I thought of putting together a list of coding schools in Nairobi where your children can access coding skills. This list is not exhaustive, so if there’s any that I’ve left out you can let me know in the comments section below and I’ll add it.
- Jackson Ithalii Mwirigi of Jit-Tech Solutions – 0719 369370
- Smart Brains Kenya reachable on 0704 92 94 98
- DigiKids (at Strathmore University)
- UCMAS Kenya You can reach them on 0703 416312
- Kidato (founded by Sam Gichuru) 0758 326 733
- Class Measures Limited (Kevin Muriuki) 0712 675 858
- Ndehi Karonjo 0722 734 085
- Rova Digital 0786 220003
- Funke Science 0726 116 976
- iLab Africa 0703 034616 / 0703 034 617
- Tinker Education 0715 978986
- AkiraChix 0723 93596
- Little Einsteins 0729 715622
Did I miss out on others? Leave their names, links to website and telephone number in the comments section below and I’ll update the list. You can also email me on maryanne@mummytales.com
