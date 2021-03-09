The Day I Almost Died

Can you imagine pushing out a 5kg baby? Then add a blood clot in the brain. What happens when the birth of your child nearly kills you? That’s exactly what Catherine Sanitta Mutuku experienced. She shares her experience in this latest Mummy Tales video, an experience where she says she “saw death with her eyes”. Where she was oscillating between life and death. Catherine literally stared death in the face. Watch the video below.

I have shared Catherine’s story so that we can know more about how maternal health complications can arise during delivery and in the post-natal period. Please watch and share with a friend.

Catherine’s experience also teaches us how we need to be our own advocates when it comes to our bodies, especially during and after pregnancy. If you feel there is something wrong with your body, voice it out and don’t stop until you’ve been heard. She also helps us understand how important the support of family and friends is very very important for a new mother.

I hope you will learn something from Catherine’s story. Thank you for watching, and remember to share it with a friend. If you have a story you’d like to share with other moms, you can email me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments