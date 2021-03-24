Born too Soon: My Premature Labor Birth Story

Hello friends! What happens when your water breaks months before your due date? What are the signs of premature labor? How long can you be in early labor? What causes a woman to go into premature labor? What can make a baby come early? What happens to a baby born premature? Are you supposed to deliver immediately, or do you have to wait? Can that baby survive? Are there any premature birth success stories?

Well, in today’s video, I feature the story of a fellow Kenyan mum Sarah Ndeta who shares her preterm labor birth story. She describes what she was doing the day she went into labor prematurely, the interventions she received and what happened in the weeks that followed.

Sarah talks about her baby’s journey in the NICU, and the emotions she and her husband went through during that difficult time. She and her husband are celebrating their 20th year together this year! This is Sarah’s preemie miracle baby story. Watch it below and share it with a mom or dad who could benefit from learning about Sarah’s story.

Also Read Ruby Kimondo's story here.

