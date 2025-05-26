Phanice Kerubo’s death while giving life: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Maternal deaths in Kenya are a major public health concern. The narratives surrounding these deaths are also important. This article highlights the death of a young woman -Phanice Kerubo Ratemo, 27, who died from childbirth complications in Kisii County, in the western Kenya region.

This is story two of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is documenting maternal deaths in Kenya. This is borne from the questions we often ask when we learn of a woman’s death while giving life:

“Waaah!! Kwani what happened? Si she was in a hospital? What went wrong? Why are we still losing mothers in this day and age?”

Read: Vanessa Wanjiku’s death while giving life at the age of 26.

The ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ project is a memorial board for the Kenyan mothers we have lost to maternal health complications. This is Phanice Kerubo Ratemo’s story.

March 2025, Kisii County: Phanice Kerubo’s story

On Monday 17 March 2025, 27-year-old Phanice Kerubo Ratemo was admitted at Magena Dispensary in Kisii county after she started experiencing labour pains. In what should have been a successful delivery under skilled attendants, things went terribly wrong at the health facility. Kerubo never made it back home alive. She died of alleged neglect in the hospital -a place she knew would be a safe place for her to deliver.

According to her family members, when the receiving nurse examined her upon arrival at the hospital, she advised that Kerubo’s cervix had not dilated enough for delivery, and she should therefore wait. Kerubo was in great pain and writhing in discomfort. However, she continued to be told to wait. All night long, Kerubo’s cries of pain and agony persisted, but she remained unattended to.

The family pleaded with the medics to allow them to transfer her to a different facility. But they were rebuked with words such as “we are doctors, and you are not!” thus shutting down their efforts.

The following day, Tuesday, the situation remained unchanged, with Kerubo continuing to writhe in pain and crying out for help. Sadly, on the evening of Tuesday 18 March, Kerubo died. Her unborn baby died too.

The Standard quotes one relative’s sentiments following her passing:

“Does it mean that the hospital staff could not have sensed there could be more than met the eye when the woman was writhing in pain the entire night and day and yet the birth canal was not for delivery? There must have been a high level of negligence.”

Kerubo was an only child to her mother, Ms. Bosibori Ratemo.

Could Kerubo’s death have been prevented?

The Kisii County government said that it would investigate the incident, with the Governor, Hon. Simba Arati, saying they will “get to the root of the matter on what caused the death.”

Sources: Citizen TV and The Standard.

Also read: No mother died from childbirth complications in Kiambu in April 2025

If you would like to voluntarily provide information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the #WanjikuKumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments