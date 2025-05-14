No mother died from childbirth complications in Kiambu in April 2025

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

This article is part of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales and today, we are highlighting a win!

No mother lost her life to childbirth-related complications in Kiambu’s health facilities in April 2025, something that has never happened before. Leading the way is Kiambu Level 5 Hospital which posted an outstanding record of its own with no single maternal death from January – April 2025.

As reported on TV47, data from the Kiambu county maternity department recorded the following births across the county’s health facilities:

January – 4,850

February – 3,552

March – 4,912

Kiambu Level 5 Hospital, which is the flagship health facility in the county, recorded these births in the first three months:

January – 608

February – 483

March – 640

This notable achievement in Kiambu county has been attributed to among others, the concerted efforts of all those in the maternal health ecosystem, including healthcare workers’ commitment to quality of care.

Hearty congratulations to Kiambu county for this significant milestone.

Learn about The Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales: Documenting Maternal Deaths in Kenya.

If you would like to provide any information about notable maternal health initiatives in your county, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please write to me at maryanne@mummytales.com

