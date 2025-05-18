Scion Hospital maternity ward closed after mother loses baby

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has shut down Scion Hospital’s maternity wing. This follows a complaint by a young mother of alleged medical negligence at the hospital, which led to the death of her baby.

The mother, who posted her ordeal on her Instagram page, indicated that the hospital’s negligence claimed her daughter’s life. She says she was left unattended to for hours, leading to her baby’s demise. Scion Hospital is located in Imara Daima, Nairobi, and is a private health facility.

In a statement, KMPDC said it had taken note of the matter and had initiated a formal inquiry in line with its regulatory mandate.

“As investigations are underway, the maternity ward at Scion Hospital has been ordered closed with immediate effect to ensure patient safety and preserve the integrity of the ongoing review. The Council remains committed to upholding the highest standards of medical care and will take all necessary actions based on the outcomes of the investigation.”

KMPDC is a statutory authority established under Cap 253 Laws of Kenya to ensure provision of quality healthcare.

If you would like to provide any information on maternal or newborn health in Kenya, you may write to me at maryanne@mummytales.com

