Scion Hospital maternity ward closed after mother loses baby

Maryanne W. Waweru
Photo: @HospitalScion on X

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has shut down Scion Hospital’s maternity wing. This follows a complaint by a young mother of alleged medical negligence at the hospital, which led to the death of her baby.

The mother, who posted her ordeal on her Instagram page, indicated that the hospital’s negligence claimed her daughter’s life. She says she was left unattended to for hours, leading to her baby’s demise. Scion Hospital is located in Imara Daima, Nairobi, and is a private health facility.

In a statement, KMPDC said it had taken note of the matter and had initiated a formal inquiry in line with its regulatory mandate.

“As investigations are underway, the maternity ward at Scion Hospital has been ordered closed with immediate effect to ensure patient safety and preserve the integrity of the ongoing review. The Council remains committed to upholding the highest standards of medical care and will take all necessary actions based on the outcomes of the investigation.”

KMPDC is a statutory authority established under Cap 253 Laws of Kenya to ensure provision of quality healthcare.

Maryanne W. Waweru
Maryanne W. Waweru is a Kenyan mum raising her two sons in Nairobi. A journalist, Maryanne is passionate about telling stories and hopes that through her writing, her readers learn something new, feel encouraged, inspired, and appreciative of what they have in their lives. Maryanne's writing focuses on motherhood, women and lifestyle. "Telling stories is the only thing I know how to do," she says.

