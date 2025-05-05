Documenting Maternal Deaths in Kenya: the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Why are Kenyan women still dying during pregnancy, delivery, or soon after childbirth? Every so often, while watching the news or scrolling through our social media timelines, we learn about the sad demise of a woman who passed away while giving life. Sometimes, they were perfectly healthy women who accessed high-quality medical care during pregnancy or childbirth in well-equipped health facilities. But they still died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a maternal death as the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of ending her pregnancy.

Why are Kenyan mothers still dying in 2025?

Despite decades of interventions by the government and thousands of non-governmental organizations, maternal mortality continues to be a major public health challenge in Kenya. UNFPA reports that nearly 5,000 women and girls in Kenya die annually due to pregnancy and childbirth complications. That’s about 13 women each day. 13 too many.

But these are just not numbers. Each number represents a woman who had a name, a beautiful face, a smile, a family, a job, a hobby, a way of life… a woman who had hopes and dreams. A woman who is dearly missed by those she touched. Going beyond the numbers is important. And so are the women’s stories.

Maternal death accounts in Kenya

Because every maternal death counts, and every maternal death has a story, telling the stories of these women is important, I am embarking on a journey to capture the faces and stories behind these numbers. Where possible, I will tell you who these women were -what their personalities were like, what made them laugh, what they loved doing, the people who loved and cared for them, and the gaps they left behind.

I will collect this information through published newspaper, television and radio reports, online media, healthcare staff, and through information voluntarily shared by their family members and friends, all of whom are still trying to make sense of the loss of a woman they loved. Where possible, I will include recollections of clinicians. Some of the accounts will be skeletal, others will be more fleshed out, depending on the information I will gather and receive.

This compilation will give a human face to the issues surrounding different shortcomings in the maternal health ecosystem in Kenya. Through these women’s stories, I hope that all of us –family members, community, medical professionals, researchers, women’s health advocates, policy makers and other leaders can broaden our understanding about why Kenyan mothers continue to die during pregnancy and childbirth.

Why ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’?

I have titled this initiative the ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ project. Why this title?

Wanjiku is a symbolic reference to Kenya’s common mwananchi. In this context, it will represent the ordinary Kenyan woman.

Kumbukumbu is a Swahili word meaning ‘memory’.

The ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ project is a memorial board for the Kenyan mothers we have lost to maternal health complications.

Support the ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ project

If you would like to provide any information about a mother who lost her life during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth in 2025, or if you would like to support this initiative, you may reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

