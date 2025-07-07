Magdalene Njoki Mburu’s passing from childbirth complications: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

This article highlights the maternal death of Magdalene Njoki Mburu, 36, a Kenyan mother who succumbed to pregnancy-related complications. This is story five of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers lost to childbirth complications and is a platform to share their stories and experiences.

Magdalene Njoki Mburu passed away from childbirth complications in May 2025. The official announcement of her death was made by the leader of the church in which she fellowshipped.

In the announcement, it was revealed that when Magdalene started experiencing severe abdominal pains, she immediately went to hospital. There, a scan revealed that her unborn baby had passed away. As the medics were attending to her, her blood pressure rose, further complicating matters. Sadly, Magdalene did not make it. Postmortem results revealed that Madgalene had suffered a uterine rupture.

A uterine rupture occurs when the wall of the uterus tears or breaks open. This can result from the pressure caused by a growing baby during pregnancy or childbirth. The tear can allow the baby to slip partly or completely into the mother’s belly, outside the uterus.

A uterine rupture can happen suddenly and is often very painful. The vast majority of uterine ruptures occur during labour, but they can also happen in late pregnancy.

A uterine rupture is more likely to happen in women who have had a previous caesarean section (CS) or surgery on the uterus. This is because the scar on the uterus from the earlier surgery/surgeries is weaker and can tear under the pressure of labour. Women who have had multiple pregnancies are also at higher risk.

