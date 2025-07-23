Stella Mtira Wangama’s death from childbirth complications: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

On 16 December 2023, Stella Machocho Mtira Wangama exchanged wedding vows with the love of her life -Hon. Duncan Wangama in a colourful, memorable ceremony. The couple hoped to build a beautiful life and family together –right into their sunset years. Sadly, that was not to be, for on 8 July 2025, Stella passed away just a day after delivering their first child –a beautiful daughter named Judy. 33-year-old Stella succumbed to post-birth complications following a caesarean section (CS) delivery.

In his tribute, Stella’s husband wrote:

“Today, words fail me. My heart is broken, heavy and lost in a place I never imagined I would find myself so soon. Just a few hours after you brought our beautiful daughter, Judy, into this world, your side of life’s journey came to an end. A new life began as yours was called home. The pain of that exchange is a weight I can barely carry….

….My Stella, my precious, my sister, my best and favorite friend, though your body lies lifeless, your spirit lives on in me and in our daughter, Judy.

I promise to carry on the work you started with courage and compassion, without fear or discrimination. I will raise Judy with love, with values, and with purpose, just as we dreamed. She will grow up knowing who her mother was—strong, beautiful, loving, kind, resilient, and full of grace. I will raise her in ways that honor your legacy.”

Sadly, their precious daughter Judy also passed away a few days later. What a devastating loss to Hon. Duncan Wangama, the MCA for Wusi Kishamba Ward in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

The unfortunate death of Stella Machocho Mtira is the sixth of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers we have lost to childbirth complications.

Read previous ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ stories below:

If you would like to share information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments