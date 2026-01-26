Born at 25 weeks: the remarkable survival story of extremely premature twins at KNH

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Last week, I shared the story of Diana A. Otieno, who wrote about her experiences as a mother to a premature baby, and even went on to author a book about that journey. (You can catch my interview with Diana here.) It is therefore interesting, and quite timely, that I have come across yet another uplifting story of prematurity, this time from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), which I’m sharing below.

When Vivian Anyango became pregnant for the third time, she carried with her a deep hope that this time, she would make it to term. She and her husband, Kenneth Otieno, had previously lost two pregnancies, so the joy of expecting again was inevitably accompanied by anxiety and fear.

Things seemed to be going well. Until they weren’t.

Going into labour at 25 weeks

At just 25 weeks into the pregnancy, Vivian went into labour. One can only imagine how terrifying that moment must have been for the couple. Were they about to lose yet another pregnancy? On 26 September 2025, Vivian was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, where a team of doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to stabilize her and prepare for the journey ahead.

Four days later, Vivian delivered extremely premature twins. Twin One weighed 750 grams, while Twin Two weighed just 650 grams. Their lives began in the Newborn Unit (NBU), which would become their home for several months as they fought to survive.

Both babies were placed on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines to help them breathe. Their survival depended on specialized medical care, constant monitoring, and the unwavering commitment of their parents. Vivian practiced Kangaroo Mother Care, which is a recommended method for caring for preterm babies that involves prolonged skin-to-skin contact. In this case, Vivian was caring for two tiny babies at once.

Active father involvement in premature birth care

Kenneth, too, showed up every single day. For four months, he was consistently present and actively involved in his babies’ care. He even provided Kangaroo Mother Care himself. This highlights the powerful role that fathers play in maternal healthcare, especially during moments of fragility.

But the journey was far from easy. At one point, the twins’ weights dropped to a frightening 550 grams and 500 grams. But through the dedication of the KNH medical team and lots of breastfeeding, hopes and prayers, the babies slowly began to gain weight. Grams turned into more grams, lifting the spirits of the parents and the medical team.

Walking out of hospital as a family of four

By the time they were ready for discharge, Twin One weighed 1,830 grams, while Twin Two weighed 1,790 grams. This was such incredible progress from their earlier weights of 750 grams and 650 grams.

Finally, on 20 January 2026, after more than four months in hospital, Kenneth and Vivian walked out of Kenyatta National Hospital with both their babies alive and well. Their journey also marked a historic milestone: it is the first documented case at KNH where extremely preterm twins were delivered and survived to discharge.

This is such a warm, encouraging, and uplifting story. Congratulations to the KNH team, and to Vivian, Kenneth, and their twins. Here at Mummy Tales, we share stories like this because they matter. Because behind every preterm statistic is a parent hoping against hope, babies fighting for their lives, and medical teams who similarly do their best for positive outcomes.

We wish Vivian, Kenneth, and their beautiful babies continued good health and a future filled with many joyful milestones.

Information source and all photos: KNH Facebook page

