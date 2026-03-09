Love and HIV Disclosure: A Conversation with Author Beth Ruga on ‘Shadows in my Sunshine’

By Maryanne W. Waweru I maryanne@mummytales.com

In Kenya today, conversations around HIV are more open than they were decades ago. Over the years, we’ve seen lots of advocacy, public awareness and increased access to treatment across the country -efforts that have helped to demystify many issues around HIV/AIDS. In fact, it’s no longer unusual to find people publicly sharing their HIV status on TV, radio, newspaper articles, and on different social media platforms. However, there still exist some elements of stigma associated with the disease, which makes disclosure difficult for some people, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.

In her new novella, Shadows in my Sunshine, Nairobi-based author Beth Ruga explores these realities through the story of Wangeshi, a young woman born with HIV who must navigate romance, family, loss, her university studies, friendships and her own fears about disclosure.

Beth, 45, is a mother of three children aged 21, 13, and 10. She launched her 158-page book on Saturday 7 March 2026 at the Kenya National Library Service (Maktaba Kuu) in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Book details:

Title : Shadows in my Sunshine

: Shadows in my Sunshine Author : Beth Ruga

: Beth Ruga Page count: 158 pages

158 pages Price: KES 1,150

KES 1,150 Where to buy: Nuria bookstore, Books and Bloom bookstore or directly from the author, Beth Ruga on Facebook.

Below is my conversation with Beth about her new book.

Maryanne: Describe your book briefly.

Beth: Shadows in my Sunshine is about coping with HIV acquired at birth or during pregnancy, told through the love story of a young woman called Wangeshi.

Maryanne: The book’s cover is remarkable. Tell us more about it.

Beth: Yes, it is, thank you! It is the combined effort of my very good designer, Kitui Djothefu and an author’s eye for the good stuff.

Maryanne: What inspired you to write Shadows in my Sunshine, and why did you choose to center the story on a young woman born with HIV?

Beth: As you may already know, new HIV infections are on the rise in Kenya. It felt to me that people needed reminding, and I answered the call. Why a woman? I like to build my stories around women and children as they often get the short end of the stick in matters equality.

Maryanne: What does the title of the book symbolize in Wangeshi’s journey?

Beth: The Sunshine symbolises her life while the Shadows are the hurdles she has had, generally amplified by her health status.

Maryanne: The book explores the difficult decision of disclosing one’s HIV status in romantic relationships. Why was it important for you to address this theme?

Beth: Through research, I encountered many such cases and one way of demystifying the status quo would be to talk about it, so I did.

Maryanne: What do you hope young readers -especially those facing health challenges take away from Wangeshi’s journey?

Beth: I hope that young people embrace their situations, take charge of their lives by bettering themselves while staying true to treatment and living responsibly.

Maryanne: What conversations do you hope the book will spark among families, friends, people involved romantically, and the community in general?

Beth: Actually, I hope it generates as many different views as are possible. Most times, the story/book is wiser than the creator/author and takes on it’s own life. Generally, though, I hope it educates people on the need to be sensitive to people and issues that are not considered the norm, including persons living with HIV, and to exercise caution and social responsibility in their sex lives.

Maryanne: The novel highlights some aspects of Gikuyu words, practices and customs. Why was it important to weave these cultural elements into the story?

Beth: Gikuyu is my indigenous language and I like to sprinkle it, for lack of a better word, in my writing to pay homage. I don’t even provide a glossary for the same, but I ensure the words used do not lose the reader, especially the non Gikuyu speakers. It is basically a style of choice.

Maryanne: Do you think conversations around HIV/AIDS have changed since the disease was officially declared a national disaster in 1999? If yes, how so?

Beth: Yes, greatly. People are talking about it more, publicly declaring their status and even publicly taking treatment, which is good. On the flip side, it seems like the disease has been around too long and the familiarity has bred complacency, leading to recklessness in sexual behaviour.

Maryanne: If readers are to remember one message from Shadows in My Sunshine, what would you want it to be?

Beth: That we may have won the battle with HIV/AIDS when treatment was discovered, but the war is far from over.

Maryanne: How long did it take you to write this book?

Beth: I lose track most times, but approximately a year and a half to two years.

Maryanne: Did writing this book change you in any way, or make you realize something about yourself that you didn’t know before?

Beth: I always knew I could weave a good short story but writing a novella was something that was a good surprise!

Maryanne: What has the response been like so far from readers?

Beth: It has been awesome. The reception has been amazing. I look forward to the book reading to hear and address the reactions of my readers.

Maryanne: What are you working on next?

Beth: I’m working on a Young Adult investigative story.

Maryanne: Congratulations Beth on your new book and looking forward to reading your next one.

Read: Raising a premature baby in Kenya: a conversation with author Diana A. Otieno

So there you have it. I hope you’ve gotten a glimpse of Beth’s book through her own words. Shadows in my Sunshine is an easy read, and I encourage you to get yourself a copy and indulge in the world of Wangeshi, where you’ll experience life from the point of view of a young woman navigating family affairs, friendships, relationships and HIV disclosure (and marriage too!).

Have you read the book already? What are your thoughts about it? If you haven’t, please do let me know your thoughts about it 😊

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

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