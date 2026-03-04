Is a tooth extraction during pregnancy safe?

By Maryanne W. Waweru I maryanne@mummytales.com

Is it safe to have a tooth extracted when pregnant? A family in Nairobi is demanding answers after 28-year-old Viona Munai, who was nine months pregnant and preparing to give birth, died following a dental procedure to treat a tooth infection. Her unborn baby also did not survive. My sincere condolences to her family and friends. Such a young life gone too soon.

Viona’s unfortunate incident however raises such an important question: should a pregnant woman have a tooth extracted? Or is it usually safer to wait until after delivery?

This is a question that confuses many pregnant women, those planning to be pregnant, or mothers in general -myself included. We are always confused with no clear answers, even from medics themselves who offer conflicting views. We are always given all manner of advice, scares and encouragements about tooth extractions when pregnant, only adding to our uncertainty about the procedure. You only need to see the comments to that video about Viona, and you will understand what I mean. Let me sample some of them below:

“I had a bad cavity when I was pregnant and doctor’s told me they can’t extract when a woman is pregnant. I relied on panadols all through. So this was Soo wrong

“Pregnant women are not extracted teeth. Doctors advice Is to wait until you deliver.”

“You don’t extract a tooth of a pregnant lady.”

In another forum, one pregnant woman asked it if was safe for her to have her tooth extracted, and tens of women responded. Some shared their personal experiences, others shared advice based on what they have heard. I will sample some of them below:

“I had a bad toothache and a dentist advised against extraction since I was 12 weeks pregnant. I tried my best but couldn’t bear the pain anymore, so I went to another clinic, didn’t say I was pregnant and they extracted the tooth. I thank God everything went well.”

“I suffered for three months since I was in my third trimester and the doctors advised against extraction. I survived on antibiotics and paracetamol.”

“The pain I was having was terrible so I had my tooth extracted. However, after two days I miscarried. I can’t say it was because of the extraction and neither can I say it wasn’t, but never again.”

“I had heard that we are not supposed to have teeth removed, but when I was 8 months pregnant I couldn’t cope with the ache, I was unable to eat and I was having a headache throughout because of the pain so I went and had it removed. I had no complications.”

“In my case I was advised against it cos of the blood pressure levels I had at that time.”

“Mine was extracted when I was 8 months pregnant because after a week of pain I was almost going mad… I couldn’t take it anymore, I got it removed.”

“I was 7 months pregnant when I had my tooth extracted. The following month I went into premature labour and had a still birth. I don’t know if the two are related.”

The toothache pain I went through was too much, in fact I got two of them extracted. I was like if I die, I die because either way the pain was already killing me anyway.”

Mine was extracted at 6 months pregnant and I was given antibiotics in case of any infection. You just need a proper dentist. Gone are the days people used to say a tooth cannot be extracted when pregnant. Does it mean if your tooth is problematic at month 2 you will be on painkillers for the next 7 months?

“I got mine extracted at 8 months after being on a lot of strong painkillers but the pain was still unbearable. I took the risk.”

More women shared their experiences:

“Mine was extracted at 5months…no complications.”

“I got mine removed when I was 25 weeks and didn’t experience any issues.”

“Mine was extracted at 7 months. No complications.”

“I did when I was 6months on my first pregnancy. No issues.”

Others offered their advice:

“Think twice before extraction. the injection you get before the tooth pulling can cause miscarriage.”

“Get calcium supplements to push you till delivery coz most tooth problems are escalated by pregnancy.”

“Get some cloves powder, mix with water and paste the mixture on the aching tooth. That is how I treated mine.”

“Drink a lot of milk to boost your calcium, then wait until after delivery to have it extracted.”

“Talk to your gynaecologist and your dentist. Just because someone else did it and nothing happened to them doesn’t mean it’s safe.”

“It is not advisable. If you can wait till after delivery, please do.”

“There are no contraindications unless you have underlying medical conditions.”

More confusion

All these comments only add to the confusion and a woman is left wondering what the right decision is. Can you imagine what a pregnant woman is supposed to do when she is in immense pain, and the tooth extraction seems like the only way out? If you have ever had a toothache, trust me, the pain is usually on another level. I don’t ever wish that kind of pain on anyone. So what is a pregnant woman supposed to do?

What has been your experience, or that of a woman you know? In case you have a ever had a tooth removed while pregnant,

How many months pregnant were you?

How was your experience?

Were you given any warning or advice before the extraction?

Do you think there should be more clear guidance about tooth extractions for pregnant women?

I would really like to hear your thoughts. You can share in the comments below, or you can email me on maryanne@mummytales.com

