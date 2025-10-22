Kenyan doctors perform record-breaking gigantomastia surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital

A team of dedicated surgeons and medical staff at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have given a 17-year-old girl the gift of a normal life. In a landmark procedure believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, the team successfully removed 20.86 kilograms of breast tissue from Lydia Musivi, who suffered from a severe and rare condition known as gigantomastia.

17-year-old Lydia Musivi from Mwingi, Kitui County, can now smile again, thanks to a dedicated team of doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) who performed a record-breaking surgery that has changed her life forever.

For 18 months, Lydia lived with a rare condition known as gigantomastia, which caused her breasts to grow uncontrollably. The weight, which was equivalent to 37% of her body mass, made her every movement to be excruciatingly painful. Walking, standing, and even breathing were a struggle for the teenager. Sadly, Lydia had to drop out of school as the weight of the burden she was carrying was too much.

But on September 22, 2025, Lydia’s life turned around. A team of doctors led by Dr. Benjamin Wabwire, Head of Specialized Surgery and Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at KNH, in a highly complex surgery successfully removed 20.86 kilograms of breast tissue from her. This is a world record for the largest gigantomastia surgery ever performed.

When Lydia woke up from the 11-hour surgery, she said she felt “free, lighter, and ready to return to school.” Her dream of becoming a high school teacher also seemed possible again.

The relief was also felt by her mother, Naomi Mutendwa, who had spent months searching for help as she witnessed her daughter’s health and confidence fade away.

“I watched my daughter disappear under the weight of this illness. We felt hopeless until we were referred to KNH from Garissa County Referral Hospital. The KNH team saw the girl, not just the condition. They didn’t just treat her; they gave me back my daughter. They have given her a second chance at life,” she said.

Lydia has now been discharged and is recovering well. Come January 2026, she plans to return to school and continue with her studies, her dream of becoming a teacher stronger than ever.

Source: KNH.

