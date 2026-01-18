Raising a premature baby in Kenya: a conversation with author Diana A. Otieno

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Diana A. Otieno is a 36-year-old mother of two boys aged 4 and 10 years. An entrepreneur based in Nairobi, Diana recently published her new book titled: ‘The Strength We Share: Lessons and Miracles from the World of Prematurity’ which captures her journey as a mother of a premature baby. In the book, she also weaves in the experiences of other Kenyan mothers who have walked the same path with their preemie babies.

When I finished reading the book, I immediately knew that I wanted to share more details about it with my Mummy Tales readers. It was an easy, short read which I completed in just under two hours. As I turned the pages, I found the stories to be quite relatable, as in them, I could recognize the experiences of people I know -my relatives, colleagues, friends, and neighbours. This is a book that any mom would find comforting and uplifting, and I encourage you to consider getting a copy for yourself or gifting it to someone who needs the encouragement, especially a preemie mom.

Beyond the stories, I was also curious to learn more about Diana herself. I wanted to know more about what inspired her to write this book, and what she hopes it will achieve.

Below is my short interview with Diana.

Maryanne: What inspired you to write this book?

Diana: ‘The Strength We Share: Lessons and Miracles from the World of Prematurity’ was inspired by my journey with my son and our time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). It was a deeply traumatizing experience but through it, I began to heal and recognize my own strength. I wrote this book to remind NICU mothers that they are not alone and to share the stories of others, highlighting the resilience, courage, and strength we share. Today, my 10-year-old son is thriving, and that remains my greatest victory.

Maryanne: When did the idea first come to you?

Diana: The idea had been on my mind since 2017, but at the time I didn’t feel worthy of sharing it. I struggled with imposter syndrome and was still navigating life as a new mother. In 2024, I revisited the idea more intentionally. I began writing my own story and later felt compelled to include the stories of other mothers as well, realizing that our shared experiences were meant to be told.

Maryanne: What were some of the biggest challenges you faced as a preemie mom?

Diana: One of the biggest challenges was the emotional and mental toll, the constant fear, guilt, and uncertainty, especially as my son’s heart condition and later speech delays deeply affected my mental health and made me feel like I had failed him. Physically, recovery was demanding, while societal judgment added another painful layer, with people making harsh assumptions without understanding my reality. Financially, managing his medical needs, particularly his heart condition, was extremely draining.

Maryanne: What kind of support made a difference for you at that time? What support do you wish had been more available?

The support that made the biggest difference for me came from other mums in Preemie Love, a support group of women who truly understood the journey. Support also came from my family, who have been unwaveringly supportive. What I wish had been more available is consistent psychosocial support for NICU mothers, so that even after leaving the hospital, someone could follow up, visit, and assist with feeding, bathing, or general care. Imagine being at home as a first-time mom with a 1.8 kg baby; it can feel completely overwhelming without that kind of hands-on support.

Maryanne: As a preemie mom, what small wins have given you strength along the way?

Diana: My son started talking at five years old, which has been the greatest victory of all. With speech came independence, better understanding, and less worry about him wandering off, making everyday life so much easier.

Maryanne: Why did you feel it was important to share your journey publicly?

Diana: I felt it was important to share my journey because silence often makes pain heavier. Many NICU mothers suffer quietly, feeling unseen and misunderstood, and I wanted my story to remind them that they are not alone. By speaking openly, I hoped to challenge the stigma around premature birth and turn my personal healing into a message of collective strength—the strength we share.

Maryanne: What did writing your story do for you?

Diana: Writing my story was deeply healing. It allowed me to process the pain, fear, and trauma I had carried for so long, and to acknowledge my own strength in ways I hadn’t before. It brought clarity, helping me make sense of the journey and see how far we had come. Sharing it also gave me a sense of purpose, knowing that my experiences could inspire and comfort other NICU mothers.

Maryanne: Why did you feel it was important to include stories from other mothers of preterm babies?

Diana: I felt it was important to include stories from other mothers of preterm babies to show that my experience is not isolated. Including their journeys highlights the shared struggles, resilience, and strength of NICU mothers, reminding everyone that no one has to face this journey alone.

Maryanne: How did you select the mothers whose stories appear in the book?

Diana: I did so by reaching out through Preemie Love WhatsApp groups, inviting NICU mums who were willing to share their experiences. I also personally reached out to friends with whom I had walked the preemie journey. In total, I featured 10 mothers whose stories reflect a range of experiences and challenges.

Maryanne: What do you hope readers can understand about preterm motherhood through these shared voices?

Diana: I want readers to understand that prematurity is nobody’s fault and that we should extend grace to NICU mothers and those with special needs children. Instead of constantly judging other mothers as inadequate, we should recognize the challenges they face and honour the strength and resilience required to care for their little ones.

Maryanne: What message would you give to a mother who is currently going through the NICU experience?

Diana: I would say to them: you did nothing wrong, and you have not failed your child. You are not alone. Hold on to hope, even in the hardest moments. Love your child no matter what, because it is from that love that they draw the strength to survive and thrive.

Maryanne: If your younger self, who was still in the thick of the NICU journey could read your book today, what do you think she would feel?

Diana: I think she would feel seen, understood, and less alone. She might also feel a sense of hope and reassurance, knowing that the pain and struggles she was going through would eventually lead to healing, growth, and strength. Most of all, I believe she would feel proud of how far we have come.

Maryanne: How has your premature journey shaped you as a mother?

Diana: My premature journey has taught me so much and shaped me into a more informed and attentive mother. I have learned about the conditions that can arise from prematurity and the importance of asking doctors questions and doing my own research to make informed decisions. With my second child, I knew so much that doctors sometimes thought I was a medic. I have also learned to support other mums by helping them recognize signs that may require medical attention in their children.

Maryanne: Have you heard from readers so far? What responses have touched you?

Diana: Many readers have told me that my book made them cry and that some of the stories were very sad. Yet, they also said the stories gave them a new perspective on motherhood and the challenges some mothers face. For some readers who had never encountered a preemie mom, the stories were deeply touching and emotionally moving. Even my own mom suggested that my next book should be about something happier, because writing this one was honestly very depressing for me.

Maryanne: What do you hope this book contributes to the conversation around maternal health and prematurity in Kenya?

Diana: I hope this book contributes to the conversation around maternal health and prematurity in Kenya by raising awareness about the realities NICU mothers face, both in and out of the hospital. I want it to challenge stigma and judgment, highlight the need for emotional, psychosocial, and financial support, and inspire more empathy and understanding for mothers of preterm and special needs children. Ultimately, I hope it encourages a culture of care, grace, and shared strength for all mothers.

I would also like mothers, families, and healthcare providers to take away the importance of empathy, understanding, and support. Every NICU journey is unique, and even small gestures of care can make a huge difference. To mothers, I want them to know they are not alone and that their strength matters. To families and healthcare providers, I hope my story highlights the need for patience, grace, and consistent support for both the child and the mother, even long after leaving the hospital.

Maryanne: Where can we get your book ‘The Strength We Share: Lessons and Miracles from the World of Prematurity’?

Diana: People can get my book from three platforms:

Nuria bookshop here

Kibanga bookshop here

Order directly from me on +254 740 845 798

The price of the book is KSH 1,000.

Maryanne: Any last words?

Diana: Thank you for choosing to share my story. I am deeply honoured that my journey and the experiences of other NICU mothers can reach and inspire others.

So that’s a little bit of Diana and her book. Thank you Diana for taking the time to speak with me and allowing Mummy Tales to spotlight your meaningful work.

