“I developed allergies after pregnancy” -Carole Kobia

Carole Kobia, 32, is a Kenyan mother of two. In this article, she talks about the allergies she developed after her second pregnancy. She narrated her experience to MARYANNE W. WAWERU.

“I had my first baby at the age of 24, and it was a smooth pregnancy with no issues at all. I delivered my baby via caesarean section. My second pregnancy was similarly without any significant issues, and I also delivered via caesarean section. I got my second child at the age of 30 –actually, I delivered her on my 30th birthday!

Reaction to car smoke

I however noticed that after my second pregnancy, I started reacting to vehicle exhaust fumes. Whenever I would be in an environment of many vehicles with running engines, I would begin coughing heavily and running out of breath. My chest would close up and I would begin gasping for air.

This was strange, because I never used to experience that before. In fact, before my second pregnancy, I used to work in the Pangani area in Nairobi, and I would often walk to the Nairobi central business district (CBD) –a distance of about 4km. The trek, usually during rush hour, would mean me walking alongside heavy traffic –sometimes navigating my way in between vehicles. The fumes emitted by the vehicles would never affect me at all.

There was also a time that I used to work in the CBD doing sales and this would see me walk around the town center all day long. I would ‘interact’ with many vehicles and their emissions as I went about my sales job. This would not affect me.

Thankfully, I now work from home so my interaction with vehicles is minimal. In fact I fear going to town center. However, as it is inevitable that I sometimes have to go to the CBD or to places where there is a high concentration of vehicles, I have learnt how to adapt.

What I do is that I must wear a mask, which helps to protect my lungs from the vehicle fumes. In case I get an attack, I must sit down and drink some warm water. I have discovered that this helps relieve the temporary agony.

About two weeks ago, with the assumption that I had now overcome the allergy since it has been two years, I took my aunt for shopping along Ronald Ngala street in the CBD –a place that has a high concentration of vehicles, especially matatus. Big mistake!

I got a bad attack where I began coughing, wheezing and running out of breath. Thankfully, my aunt, together with good Samaritans helped me out of the attack. I will not dare risk this again for it is clear that I still have the allergy.

Allergy to cold weather

Something else that I discovered after my second pregnancy was that during the cold weather, my nose would become runny, and I would get all blocked up as my sinuses flared up. I would also sneeze repeatedly –something that never used to happen before. So whenever it’s cold, I must dress up very warmly.

I suspect my allergies developed with my second pregnancy because I gave birth at an older age –at 30. With my first pregnancy at 24 years, I never had any issues at all. I think having a baby as an older woman predisposes one to some issues that they otherwise wouldn’t have had if they had given birth when younger. This is my own theory though.

I once mentioned to my doctor about what I was experiencing, but he told me that ‘they are just allergies’. I went on to do my own research and discovered that some women develop such allergies after pregnancy, so I stopped worrying excessively.

I know my body well, and I know that these allergies came after my second pregnancy. I’m speaking out so that other woman can know that such allergies can arise after they get their babies, and for them not to think that they are alone.”

What is your experience? Did you develop any allergies after your pregnancy? Share your experience below, or you can email me on maryanne@mummytales.com

Read more about allergies after pregnancy here.

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments