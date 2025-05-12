Vanessa Wanjiku’s death while giving life: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

This is story one of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is documenting maternal deaths in Kenya. This is borne from the questions we often ask when we learn of a woman’s death while giving life:

“Waaah!! Kwani what happened? Si she was in a hospital? What went wrong?”

After the initial shock, the questions continue:

“In this day and age, why are mothers still dying? Why is maternal mortality still an issue in Kenya? Who is responsible?”

The ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ project is a memorial board for the Kenyan mothers we have lost to maternal health complications. This is Vanessa Wanjiku’s story.

January 2025, Nairobi County: Vanessa Wanjiku

On 26 January 2025, Vanessa Wanjiku, aged just 26, died while giving birth at Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti South sub-county, Nairobi County.

Her family says that a healthy Wanjiku arrived at the hospital to deliver her twins around the time of her due date. She bid her family goodbye, upbeat and in high spirits.

“Dad, I’ll be back; I’m at peace,” were the last words Wanjiku said to her father as she left for the hospital, excited about returning home with her new bundles of joy.

At the hospital, Wanjiku was admitted at the maternity wing but sadly, she did not leave the operating table alive. The family believes there was carelessness and inadequate medical oversight in her handling. Even worse, the grieving family says that following her death, no doctor offered them any explanation or information about what had gone wrong during delivery, further compounding their agony.

Could Wanjiku’s death have been prevented?

At 26, the young mother had a very promising future. Tragically, it was cut short. Wanjiku left behind three children; her firstborn aged one and a half, and her newborn twins.

Wanjiku attended her antenatal clinics as recommended. She went to the hospital to deliver, as recommended. She did her best. But she was let down.

Following her death, the Nairobi County government, in a statement, said that ‘the medical personnel did everything possible in their possession to save Wanjiku’s life’.

Watch Wanjiku’s story as reported by K24TV and Inooro TV.

The ‘Wanjiku Kumbukumbu’ project by Mummy Tales is a memorial board for the Kenyan mothers we have lost to maternal health complications. Considering that maternal mortality is an important marker of a country’s health, through these women’s stories, I hope that all of us –family, community, medical professionals, researchers, women’s health advocates, policy makers and other leaders can broaden our understanding about why Kenyan mothers continue to die during pregnancy, childbirth, or within 42 days of ending their pregnancies.

If you would like to voluntarily provide information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the #WanjikuKumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Meanwhile, you may like to read the below articles I have previously published on men who lost their wives to maternal deaths.

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments