The circumstances surrounding the maternal death of Eunice Njoki

This article highlights the maternal death of 27-year-old Eunice Njoki Mborothi, who passed away after developing childbirth complications in a Nairobi hospital. This is story eleven in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is documenting maternal deaths in Kenya.

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Eunice Njoki Mborothi, 27, and her husband eagerly awaited the birth of their third child. According to her husband, Samuel, she diligently attended her antenatal clinics at Kayole II Level 4 Hospital in Nairobi. The facility had also assured the couple that it was fully equipped to manage her delivery, and she was booked to give birth there.

Samuel recalls that the doctors had identified Njoki’s pregnancy as high-risk from as early as her third month. Because of this, the medical team monitored her closely throughout her pregnancy. By the time her delivery date arrived, she had been given a clean bill of health, giving reassurance to the young couple as they prepared to welcome their baby.

On 30 August 2025, Njoki delivered a healthy baby girl. However, moments after childbirth, she began to bleed heavily. Despite the prior awareness of her high-risk status and the reassurances that her delivery would be well-managed, Samuel says the team at Kayole II Level 4 Hospital appeared unprepared for the emergency.

Njoki was then referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, located about five kilometres away. Sadly, less than an hour after her arrival, Samuel was informed that his wife had passed away.

Could Njoki’s death have been prevented?

Watch Samuel’s narration of the events below.

The unfortunate death of Njoki is the eleventh account in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers we have lost to childbirth complications.

Read more Wanjiku Kumbukumbu articles:

If you would like to share information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments