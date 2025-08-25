Home Featured Mums Barbara Mkok’s passing from childbirth complications: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

Barbara Mkok’s passing from childbirth complications: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

By
Maryanne W. Waweru
-
0
Barbara-Mkok

Barbara Aoko Mkok, a Kenyan mother aged 38, passed away following childbirth complications after delivering her baby at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on 19 June 2025. Barbara succumbed to pre-eclampsia complications that led to kidney failure, which contributed to her untimely demise.

In Kenya, pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure in pregnancy) is the second leading case of maternal deaths. The leading cause of maternal deaths is post-partum haemorrhage (PPH) or excessive bleeding after childbirth.

The unfortunate death of Barbara Aoko Mkok is the seventh of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers we have lost to childbirth complications. 

Read more Wanjiku Kumbukumbu articles:

  1. Stella Mtira Wangama’s death from post-caesarean section complications
  2. Magdalene Njoki Mburu’s passing from uterine rupture complications
  3. Mwalimu Immaculate Akinyi Kirui’s death from childbirth complications after delivering quadruplets 
  4. Elizabeth Wairimu’s death from pulmonary embolism at age 27
  5. Phanice Kerubo, 27, dies from childbirth complications 
  6. Vanessa Wanjiku’s death while giving life 

If you would like to share information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Barbara’s photo credit: Daily Nation 26/06/25

Comments

comments

Previous articleA teenage mother in Kenya nearly lost her life in childbirth -here’s how we saved her
Maryanne W. Waweru
Maryanne W. Waweru is a Kenyan mum raising her two sons in Nairobi. A journalist, Maryanne is passionate about telling stories and hopes that through her writing, her readers learn something new, feel encouraged, inspired, and appreciative of what they have in their lives. Maryanne's writing focuses on motherhood, women and lifestyle. "Telling stories is the only thing I know how to do," she says.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 3 =