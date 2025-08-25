Barbara Mkok’s passing from childbirth complications: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

Barbara Aoko Mkok, a Kenyan mother aged 38, passed away following childbirth complications after delivering her baby at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on 19 June 2025. Barbara succumbed to pre-eclampsia complications that led to kidney failure, which contributed to her untimely demise.
In Kenya, pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure in pregnancy) is the second leading case of maternal deaths. The leading cause of maternal deaths is post-partum haemorrhage (PPH) or excessive bleeding after childbirth.
The unfortunate death of Barbara Aoko Mkok is the seventh of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is focused on documenting maternal deaths in Kenya to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for better maternal health. The project aims to memorialize Kenyan mothers we have lost to childbirth complications.
If you would like to share information about a mother who has lost her life due to maternal health complications in 2025, or if you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, please reach me at maryanne@mummytales.com
Barbara’s photo credit: Daily Nation 26/06/25