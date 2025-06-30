Immaculate Kirui’s death from childbirth complications: Documenting maternal deaths in Kenya

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

This article highlights the maternal death of Immaculate Kirui, 40, who passed away from post-birth complications after delivering quadruplets. This is story four of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project by Mummy Tales, an initiative that is documenting maternal deaths in Kenya.

Immaculate Kirui, a devoted wife and new mother was a dearly loved Mathematics teacher at Litein High School in Kericho County. She actually headed the Mathematics department at the school.

On 24 April 2025, Immaculate arrived at the South Rift Hospital, ready to welcome her quadruplets. While there, the medical team noted her fluctuating blood pressure and worked vigilantly towards managing it.

Two days later on 26 April 2025, Immaculate successfully delivered her four lovely babies through a caesarean section. Unfortunately, she developed post-birth complications, leading to a two-week stay at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On 31 May 2025, Immaculate experienced a very severe headache, which necessitated her transfer to Eldoret Hospital. There, it was discovered that she had a brain clot and had to undergo surgery. After the surgery, Immaculate remained in a comma.

Sadly, on 9 June 2025, Immaculate passed away peacefully.

She left behind her husband and their four beautiful newborn babies. She lost her life while giving life.

Immaculate also left behind a strong community of relatives, friends and colleagues who dearly cherished her compassion and kindness. The Litein High School community, in which she had belonged to for 13 years, described Immaculate as ‘a remarkable colleague and extraordinary human being who touched lives with her warmth, dedication, and incredible spirit. She was more than just a coworker; she was a mentor, a friend to all and a beacon of positivity that lifted all those around her.’

Indeed, Immaculate was a wonderful lady who touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all.

Information source: Leene Emet Newspaper!

