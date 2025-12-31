Kenyan mothers we lost to maternal deaths in 2025: the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

As 2025 ends, I want to take a moment to reflect on one of the most meaningful projects I’ve worked on this year -the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales. In this series, I shared the names and faces of some of the Kenyan mothers who tragically lost their lives during pregnancy, childbirth, or shortly after giving birth this year. What remains clear from these women’s stories is that even in this day and age, maternal mortality is still a very real and painful reality in Kenya.

The Kenyan mothers whose deaths came too soon in 2025 had different backgrounds and profiles. Some were young mothers, first-time-mothers, experienced mothers, career women, homemakers, businesswomen… We got to learn about what happened to them through the words of their husbands, mothers, fathers, sisters, friends, colleagues, and relatives. Sadly, most of these deaths were preventable. Today, their families are still grieving, wondering what went wrong and what could have been done differently.

Each story in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series not only helped to raise awareness about maternal health, but also reminded us that behind every statistic is a woman who had life going on for her, a family that loved her, and dreams she wanted to achieve. She had a bright future which sadly, ended rather prematurely.

The reasons why Kenyan mothers died

Every day, 13 women in Kenya lose their lives to pregnancy-related complications. A number that is too too high. This is despite decades of interventions which include government programs, advocacy and thousands of NGO projects. Through the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series, I captured the stories of:

Mothers who bled to death after delivery (post-partum haemorrhage)

Mothers who didn’t survive high blood pressure complications (preeclampsia)

Mothers who didn’t survive caesarean section complications

Mothers who died because of delays in accessing quality care (even within the hospital)

Mothers whose families are still searching for answers

Below are the women whose names and faces that I captured in the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series in 2025. Their stories represent those of other mothers who lost their lives this year.

Why I will continue the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series

Beyond 2025, I will continue with the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series because I believe that continually raising awareness about maternal health through storytelling is important. It keeps reminding us of the gravity of the situation, in the hope that we can do better for Kenya’s mothers because every woman deserves to survive childbirth. I hope that the stories will:

Show that maternal deaths are not just about statistics. This is because behind each number is a beautiful woman who has left behind a huge gap

Get people to act on matters that will ensure that fewer families experience the pain that comes with losing a mother to childbirth complications

Inspire collective advocacy and accountability in our health systems, policy spaces, in our families and in the communities. Especially considering that most maternal deaths are preventable

Many thanks to every reader who followed this series, made a comment, shared the articles, reached out with information, or simply took a moment to reflect. Your reading, sharing, and engagement throughout the year helped amplify the voices of these women and their families. Thank you for being part of this journey and for supporting the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project.

As we step into a new year, I pray that we will carry the memory of these mothers with us. I hope that their stories will strengthen our resolve to ensure that future mothers will live to raise their children.

I invite you to join me in this journey. If you would like to support the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu project, please reach me on maryanne@mummytales.com

Sincerely,

Maryanne W. Waweru –Founder, Mummy Tales

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Comments

comments