How one Kenyan mother beat a rare life-threatening condition to bring her baby into the world

Pregnancy is often described as a beautiful journey, but for some women, it can also be one filled with fear and uncertainty. This is Nancy’s story, which will give hope to any woman going through a difficult pregnancy journey.

When 15-week pregnant Nancy Wanjiru Waithaka was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), she was battling not just an ordinary pregnancy complication, but a rare and dangerous condition known as bilateral pheochromocytoma.

Bilateral pheochromocytoma is a tumor that causes dangerously high surges of adrenaline –the kind that can push blood pressure to life-threatening levels. For Nancy, this diagnosis was saddening. The condition did not only threaten her life, but also that of her unborn baby. However, she was determined to fight for her baby. Thankfully, the team of medics at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) were, too.

Life-saving care at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

Nancy’s treatment included care under a multidisciplinary team of specialists from KNH’s materno-fetal unit, urology care, endocrinology, and cardiac anaesthesiology departments.

For six months, they walked with Nancy in her treatment journey. The medical care included balancing her hormonal levels, controlling dangerous blood pressure spikes, and closely monitoring both she and her baby through several ICU stays.

Then, at 26 weeks of pregnancy, the doctors performed a complex and delicate surgery that included removing the adrenal tumors (one partially, one completely). It was a risky procedure, but one which was necessary to save her life and her baby’s.

A miraculous birth

Finally, after months filled with great tension, months of close monitoring and round-the-clock care, Nancy safely delivered her baby boy through a Caesarean section at 33 weeks and five days.

Holding her little one for the first time was a moment she will never forget.

“I was blessed with my boy, and so happy to see him and hold him. It’s a miracle,” she said with a radiant smile.

Today, both mother and baby are doing well. Congratulations to Nancy and the dedicated team of doctors and support staff at Kenyatta National Hospital who made this miracle happen.

May her story inspire every pregnant woman having a difficult pregnancy. May your journey end well, just like Nancy’s.

Source: KNH.

