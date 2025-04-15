Why I took my teenage daughter to the family planning clinic

This is one mother’s story, as narrated to Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

As a I sit patiently with my 19-year-old daughter in the queue at the family planning clinic, I take note of the side eyes being cast our way by other clients, all of them women. I’m here to ensure that my daughter gets a contraceptive, because I cannot afford for her to have another child. Again.

I am a widow, and a mother of three daughters. She is my first child, while her follower is 14, and the last is aged 9 years. I eke a living as a cleaner employed by the City Council. On a daily basis, you will find me sweeping the streets of Nairobi. We live in the Eastlands side of Nairobi in a decent two-bedroom house that serves us well.

Pregnant school girl

My daughter got her first child when she was a Form 2 student at a local secondary school. The alleged father of her child, a boda boda rider, abandoned her as soon as she informed him of the pregnancy.

Disappointed, and with stern warnings for her not to repeat the same ‘mistake’ again, I accepted matters and together with a supportive school administration, she continued with her studies throughout the pregnancy.

‘Shame’ of teenage motherhood

She however did not return to the same school after delivery because, as a new mother, she said she didn’t feel comfortable going back there as she feared being ridiculed and shamed. I transferred her to a different school where she thankfully, completed her Form 4 education and attained a grade C in KCSE. I was proud of her and began looking for money to enroll her for a TVET course. If only I knew what lay ahead.

Another bombshell!

Mid-last year, my daughter dropped another bombshell on me. She told me she was pregnant! Again! I temporarily went mad for about a month. How could she do it? Again?

She delivered her second son in March 2025. The father of this child is different from the first one. Unbelievable! The second man is not supportive either, meaning that both she and her sons rely on me.

That is why we are here at the family planning clinic. I have decided she will get a long-term contraceptive because she will not pregnant again -at least not under my roof! She didn’t seem to learn from her first pregnancy, and I fear that she will get pregnant again –by a different unsupportive man no less. I cannot afford another mouth to feed. She will not get pregnant in my house again. I want her to get the five-year contraception. I have discussed it with her, and she agreed to it.

So, when you see mothers with their teenage daughters queuing for services at the family planning clinic, just let them be. You don’t know what they are dealing with.

What are your thoughts on this mother’s decision to accompany her daughter to the family planning clinic? Share your thoughts below. If you have a teen pregnancy story you’d like to share, email me on maryanne@mummytales.com

