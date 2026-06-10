African women writers invited to apply for new, fully funded literary residency

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

Are you a woman who has been dreaming about becoming a published author? Well, there’s a new exciting opportunity that may just help you realize your dreams.

Majesty Publishing House Africa has announced the launch of the inaugural ‘Africa Women Writers Residency’, a fully funded four-week programme designed to nurture emerging women writers from across Africa and help bring their stories to a wider audience.

The residency, to be held in September 2026, will bring together 12 women writers from across Africa. Participants will receive mentorship from established African authors, take part in workshops and guest lectures, and will ultimately have their work published in an anthology titled New African Voices: Stories That Shape Africa’s Future. African women writers largely remain underrepresented in mainstream publishing, and this residency is a direct, structured response to that.

The residency will begin with three weeks of virtual workshops, followed by a week-long in-person immersion experience in Nairobi, Kenya. Majesty Publishing House Africa* will cover all the expenses for the selected writers including travel, accommodation, meals, local transport, and cultural activities.

The residency comes at a time when conversations about authentic African storytelling continue to gain momentum globally.

Speaking during the announcement, Majesty Publishing House Africa CEO Lorraine Onduru said the residency is a direct investment in African women’s storytelling.

“There has never been a more global appetite for African voices, yet too many of our most promising women writers lack the infrastructure to develop their craft and reach readers at scale,” she said, adding that the publishing commitment will not end at the close of the residency.

Who Can Apply?

The residency is open to women writers who:

Are citizens of any African country

Do not currently have literary representation through an agent

Write fiction, fantasy, creative non-fiction, memoir, and poetry

Are emerging writers with a strong body of work, whether published or unpublished

Are proficient in written and spoken English

Are available for the full four-week programme, including the in-person Nairobi residency week in September 2026

There is no age restriction.

Application Requirements

Applicants are required to submit:

A 250-word motivation letter introducing themselves and explaining their interest in the residency

A writing sample on the theme “A New Dawn for Africa”

The writing sample may be submitted in one of the following formats:

An essay or short story of up to 1,000 words

One poem of up to 1,000 words

Two poems with a combined total of approximately 1,000 words

Applications should be sent to residency@majestypublishingafrica.com

The deadline for applications is 22 June 2026.

So, in case you’ve been quietly writing in notebooks, sharing your work online, or nurturing a manuscript that has never seen the light of day, this is your time to shine. Take advantage of this opportunity. All the best!

Also read: ‘Amani and the Last Seed’ -how one Kenyan author is teaching kids about climate action

*Founded in 2022, Majesty Publishing House Africa is an independent Pan-African publisher dedicated to shaping authentic African narratives through storytelling.

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