When your teen loses her best friends: helping her cope with friendship grief

Parenting dilemma: When your teenager loses friends, how can you help them cope?

By Maryanne W. Waweru l maryanne@mummytales.com

As children grow into teenagers, friendships become a very important part of their lives. Friends can influence them in many different ways, including shaping their confidence, sense of identity and belonging. So, when those friendship change -especially in ways the teen didn’t expect, it can cause them great emotional distress. Sometimes, they may let their parents know what’s happening, sometimes they may not. And when parents become aware of what’s happening, they may not know the best way to help.

And that is the dilemma we explore today on Mummy Tales, where a mother seeks advice after her daughter realized that she had been excluded from the close-knit group of friends she grew up with. Mrs. Beatrice Nguo, a Counselling Psychology practitioner based in Nairobi, explains why parents should recognize friendship loss as a genuine form of grief even for a teenager, and offers practical ways on how to help a teenager process the experience and move forward.

The parent’s question:

“My daughter seems to have lost the close friendship she shared with her friends after completing Grade 9, and I’m not sure how I can best support her. This is what happened: They were a group of five close friends in the same primary school in Nairobi. My daughter performed well in her final exams and was admitted to a good national secondary school outside Nairobi. The other girls all remained within Nairobi; two joined the same day school, while the other two went to different boarding schools. She still loves and holds them very close and always thinks of them as her best friends.

Recently, my daughter came to realize that she has been excluded from their conversations and activities. During mid-term, one of the girls hosted a birthday party and invited the others, but my daughter didn’t receive an invite. She cried the entire mid-term, asking me what she had done wrong to her friends. I talked to her, telling her that that is the nature of friendships -that some change over time and with different circumstances, and that it is part of life and it’s something she’ll have to deal with as she grows up.

She’s since back to school, but her teacher recently called me telling me she’s noticed something off about her. When they spoke, my daughter told her that she’s sad that she’s no longer in the circle of her friends and is deeply disturbed about what she could have done wrong. She insisted that she be transferred to a school in Nairobi as she feels that being away from the city is the reason she no longer fits in the group.

Now I realize that the issue is affecting her much more than I thought. I told the teacher to just try and counsel her like I had done, about the nature of friendships and how they evolve over time. What else should I do right now before she closes school? And what should I do during the school holidays when she comes?”

A counsellor responds:

“I once asked a friend how children cope with life’s challenges when they have only one or two siblings, compared to us who grew up with many siblings to support one another during tough times. Her response shed light on a few questions I had about the child in this situation. She explained that our children often form friendships that are closer than sibling relationships, allowing these friends to provide the same support as siblings.

In the case of the girl mentioned here, she’s experiencing a deep sense of loss that is significantly distracting her. Any loss can be a major distraction, and that is true for children as well.

To the parents:

It’s unfortunate because, by extension, we parents find ourselves sharing in our children’s grief. There are several things we can do to help, especially for our child.

First, remember that she is grieving the loss of her friends. Offer her a listening ear to understand her situation. Just as you would for anyone who is grieving, show empathy for her feelings.

Talk to her about the importance of relationships in our lives. Where possible, provide her with real-life examples to illustrate that friendships can change with time. As she navigates new experiences and grows, some friendships may fade away.

Check on her regularly and reassure her that you are present for her. Encourage her to open up if she wants to talk, and make sure she feels your support.

Gently encourage her to warm up to her new classmates and schoolmates to foster new friendships and companionships.

Let her know that changing schools to maintain her old relationships won’t last forever. Soon, they will be off to university, and chances are they won’t all be in the same location.

Ask her if there were any signs before the birthday party that indicated her friendships might be changing, and use that insight to help her process her emotions.

During the holidays, be present for her and encourage her to build friendships within the family and with family friends who are likely to remain consistent in her life. She can always bounce back to these when other relationships change. Let her know that her family loves her and will be present for her.” ***

Thanks madam Beatrice for your counsel.

For sure, friendships are among the first relationships our children choose for themselves, and when those relationships change, the pain can be very real. As parents, while we may not be able to spare our children from heartbreak, we can help them feel supported as they learn that friendships, like many parts of life, do actually evolve.

How about you? Have you ever had a similar experience, where you watched your teen go through the loss of a close friendship? How did you support them, and what helped them heal from the experience? Please share your experience in the comments or you can write to me at maryanne@mummytales.com as you just never know who your experience might help.

Also, one of the most comforting things about parenting is discovering that you’re not the only one asking a particular question. Do you have a parenting dilemma you’d like to share? Parenting doesn’t come with a manual, and it’s all about learning from each other. If you’re facing a parenting dilemma with your child, or if you’ve ever navigated one and would like to help other parents learn from your experience, please email me at maryanne@mummytales.com Your story can be published anonymously if you prefer. Let’s do this together.

Mummy Tales by Maryanne W. Waweru is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l TWITTER

Featured photo by Mitchel Onwuchuruba, pexels.

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