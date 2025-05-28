Communication breakdown between lab and the theatre leads to death of expectant woman in Tharaka Nithi

This article is part of the Wanjiku Kumbukumbu series by Mummy Tales that highlights the public health concern that is maternal deaths in Kenya. Today, we feature the concerns of a Governor from Kenya’s Eastern region. Among other functions, County Governors are responsible for ensuring that their county’s health system functions effectively.

April 2025, Tharaka Nithi County

An expectant woman recently died in Tharaka Nithi county as a result of alleged negligence by the hospital workers. According to the Tharaka Nithi County Governor Hon. Muthomi Njuki, the mother lost her life due to communication breakdown between the laboratory and the theatre.

“It was an emergency situation where the mother needed four pints of blood. However, the lab said that the blood could not be matched within the time it was required. By the time the blood was being availed, the woman had already died,” he said.

The Governor, who said the death could have been avoided, suspended all the healthcare workers involved in the unfortunate and costly incident.

Source: The Eastleigh Voice

