Kakamega mothers encouraged to deliver in hospital through the Barasa Care programme

Over 2,200 mothers in Kakamega County have been enrolled and fully paid under the Barasa Care ‘Imarisha Afya ya Mama na Mtoto’ health programme. The initiative supports mothers throughout pregnancy, delivery and in the postnatal period. It aims to promote safe motherhood by supporting expectant and nursing mothers with financial aid to access quality maternal and child healthcare services.

According to Fernandes Barasa, the Kakamega County Governor, the goal of the ‘Imarisha Afya ya Mama na Mtoto’ health programme is to ensure that every mother and child in Kakamega receives the care they deserve without financial barriers by among others, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for families.

Among others, Barasa Care’s cash transfer criteria ensures that Kakamega’s mothers attend the recommended four antenatal visits, deliver at public facilities, and follow through with postnatal check-ups, immunizations, and growth monitoring for the baby. Each visit earns KSh2,000, and eventually totaling to KSh12,000.

Kakamega County has a high maternal mortality rate of 316 deaths per 100,000 live births. This high rate is partly attributed to unskilled deliveries. Barasa Care hopes to address this by encouraging hospital deliveries, which will also address the county’s neonatal mortality rate.

Kakamega County, one of the 47 counties in Kenya, borders Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Vihiga, Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties.

