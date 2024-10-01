Home Babies Kenya’s Ministry of Health to conduct nationwide polio vaccination campaign

Kenya's Ministry of Health to conduct nationwide polio vaccination campaign

Maryanne W. Waweru
Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni Muriuki.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health will launch a nationwide polio vaccination campaign from 2 – 6 October 2024, in response to a recent outbreak of circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Type 2 (cVDPV2) in the country.

This year, five cases have been confirmed, including four children from Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County and one positive environmental surveillance sample in Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi.

The vaccination campaign will target over 3.8 million children under the age of five across nine high-risk counties: Nairobi, Busia, Bungoma, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado, said Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni Muriuki.

She emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating polio and highlighted the crucial role of over 107,000 Community Health Promoters in the campaign’s success. Ms. Muriuki urged parents and caregivers in the target counties to ensure their children are vaccinated.

Photos courtesy: @MOH_Kenya

