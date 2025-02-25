Mothers in rural Kajiado to benefit from new hospital -the Chief Ole Mpaa Health Centre

For years, residents in Oloilalei in Kajiado South Constituency have had to endure long treks through a treacherous 30-kilometre journey to access services at the nearest hospital. The arduous journey, on rough terrain, has always endangered their lives, especially for pregnant women.

“The situation has always been particularly bad for expectant women whose labour pains struck at night. We would have to embark on the dangerous journey in the dark, risking encounters with elephants on the way to the hospital,” said Ann Ntasikoi, a resident in Oloilalei.

Thankfully, Ann and other residents can now heave a sigh of relief following the commissioning of a new hospital in the area -the Chief Ole Mpaa Health Centre. The facility will now enable populations in unreached areas in rural Kajiado to access services in a place that is closer to them. The Chief Ole Mpaa Health Centre comprises an outpatient section, a maternity wing, a laboratory, and a radiology section among other critical clinical services.

Elizabeth Tantaine, another resident also expressed relief at the new health facility, saying that it will help in improving the quality of care for mothers and their newborn babies.

“I am elated that we now have a maternity unit nearby. Due to the distance we had to trek before getting antenatal and postnatal services, many mothers used to forego antenatal checkups and taking their babies for monthly clinics. Now with a health facility just a few kilometers away, they will not miss such essential services,” she said.

Source: KNA Photo: J. Lenku.

