Maternal health services boosted in Kiptangwanyi, Gilgil sub-County

Expectant mothers from the village of Kiptangwanyi, Elementaita Ward in Gilgil sub-County, Nakuru County now have closer access to maternal health services following the establishment of a new 24-bed maternity unit at Kiptangwanyi Dispensary.

Previously, the mothers had to rely on Gilgil sub-county Hospital, or the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for these services –a distance of approximately 60 km from Kiptangwanyi. The new facility will offer comprehensive maternity services at the ward level, thereby reducing referrals to Level 4 and 5 hospitals. It will also allow mothers to receive quality care closer to home.

About 1,849 women in Elementaita ward receive antenatal care (ANC) services annually. The establishment of the 24-bed maternity at Kiptangwanyi Dispensary is expected to raise this number, as the facility is aimed at enhancing maternal and child health by improving healthcare services, reducing congestion, and cutting down on the long distances that mothers have to make to access maternal health services.

The new maternity unit will offer prenatal care, skilled birth attendance, postnatal support, nutritional counselling, and mental health services to ensure safe deliveries and better maternal health outcomes. Through the new maternity unit, it is expected that there will be reduced maternal and neonatal mortality in Gilgil sub-County and neighbouring areas.

