Kenya transitions to single-dose HPV vaccination regimen

Kenya has introduced the single-dose human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which offers effective protection against the human papillomavirus (HPV) -the primary cause of cervical cancer. Previously, the HPV vaccine required a two-dose regimen (three in some cases) for enhanced protection.

Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General of Health has urged parents and caregivers to ensure that all eligible girls aged 10 – 15 years receive the vaccine. He also called on healthcare professionals, parents, and the media to play an active role in raising awareness and debunking myths surrounding cervical cancer.

The latest GLOBOCAN 2022 report reports that Kenya records 5,845 new cases and 3,591 deaths each year, making cervical cancer a significant public health challenge.

According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly all people who are sexually active will become infected with HPV at some point in their lives. Most HPV infections go away on their own within a year or two as the immune system controls the infection. These short-term infections do not cause cancer. When a high-risk HPV infection lasts for years, it can lead to changes in the cervical cells, resulting in a precancerous lesion. If the precancerous lesion is not found and removed, it may eventually develop into cervical cancer.

People who become sexually active at a young age, especially before age 18, or have multiple sexual partners are more likely to become infected with a high-risk type of HPV.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has launched a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening awareness on cervical cancer, promoting early screening, and enhancing community engagement. These include nationwide advocacy campaigns, partnerships with the STOP Cervical Cancer Coalition, and training programs for healthcare workers on the latest advancements in cervical cancer management.

