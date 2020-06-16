The Legacy of the Late Ibidunni Ighodalo: Champion for Infertility

I’m saddened to learn of the death of Ibidunni Ituah-ighodalo at the age of 39 years. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to family members. Ibidunni was a woman who boldly shared her personal journey through #infertility. She was open about her own trying to conceive challenges, having undergone 11 IVF procedures and later adopting two children with her husband of 13 years. She had also conceived twins but suffered a miscarriage at three months.

Knowing how expensive and difficult the journey of infertility is, she established the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples requiring fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination. The Foundation also addressed issues of stigma around infertility in Nigeria. Watch her tell her story in the video below.

Ibidunni has indeed left behind a great legacy. I hope her life can challenge us as well, even prompt us to ask ourselves what legacy we will leave behind. I hope we can learn something from her.

