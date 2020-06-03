“For Years, we Waited for a Baby” -Patrick Musembi’s Story

Have you been praying that God will give you a child? Has a pregnancy never happened at all, or have you suffered miscarriages? Well, today, I have an encouraging message from Patrick Musembi who shares what he and his wife went through. These are his words:

“Let me encourage any man or woman out there. You may have waited on God for a baby of your own -the fruit of your womb. Don’t give up; trust in God; it may take long. Hold on to your faith. Don’t waver. It shall come to pass.

For 5 years we waited for baby (1997-2002). We prayed; we fasted; I almost had a room in Katoloni (a prayer centre in Machakos); we endured scorn; pressure from relatives. It was painful.