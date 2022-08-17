Gender-based violence centre launched in Eastleigh, Nairobi

A Gender-Based Violence (GBV)/ Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) centre has been launched at the Eastleigh Health Centre by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi.

In the recent past, cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nairobi have been on the increase, especially with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of overhauling the health sector, NMS has undertaken a number of interventions to curb the trend.

High-risk area for SGBV cases

The Eastleigh Tumaini Clinic is set to be of great advantage to the residents of Kamukunji sub-county, which has been identified as a high risk area for incidences of SGBV. In 2022, a total of 2,449 cases have been so far recorded in this particular area.

NMS has set up integrated SGBV services centres commonly known us ‘Tumaini Clinics’ in various health facilities across Nairobi, including Babadogo level 3 hospital, Kasarani Level 3 hospital, Mukuru health centre, Ushirika Dispensary and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital among others.

The commissioning of the Eastleigh GBV/SRHR Centre brings the total number of Tumaini Clinics to 46, with 22 being under NMS. This year alone, a total of 5,440 survivors have sought medical attention from the various Tumaini Clinics spread across the county.

Safe houses

NMS in collaboration with the Nairobi City County Government has also ensured the welfare of survivors and victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) by converting idle county government houses into safe houses. -END

