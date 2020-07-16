How to Pay NHIF via M-PESA

Hello friends, how do you make your monthly NHIF contributions? Of if you pay for someone else such as your mom, dad, housegirl, sister, brother etc, how do you do it? For me, I usually pay NHIF contributions through M-PESA very easily, and I’d like to share that process with you in case you’re not familiar with it. I’ve detailed it below:

Go to the M-PESA menu on your phone and select ‘Lipa na M-PESA’ Select the ‘Pay Bill’ option Enter 200222 as the Business Number For Account number, enter the contributor’s ID number Enter the amount you wish to pay, then press okay Enter your M-PESA PIN number Confirm that all details are correct then press okay A reconfirmation message will show up on your screen. Double-check that all details are correct You will receive a message confirming payment

Then, if you have a new addition to your family and you’d like to add them as a dependant, you can read about how I added my spouse and children in this post: How to Add Dependants to your NHIF.

If you have any question about your NHIF contribution or status, send an email to customercare@nhif.or.ke They are usually prompt in their response and you’ll be assisted accordingly. I hope this information has been helpful to you. Share it with a friend or relative.

