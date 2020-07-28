How I Helped Prepare my Daughter for Her First Period -a Father’s Experience

Hi friends! Now, when we were growing up, period conversations were not easy to have with anybody, including with our own moms. But all that has since changed as many moms and daughters today openly have menstruation conversations, and are both comfortable with it. And, nowadays dads are having them too! Wow! In our days I don’t know a single father who talked about menstruation with their daughters. Today though, men who understand the importance of being involved in women’s reproductive health issues are confidently doing so. And I feature one such dad, Abdul Ali Hussein in the video below.

In the video, Abdul talks about that first day when he talked to his young daughter, the topics he covered, and how she felt about it (was she shy perhaps…?) Watch him tell his story, and pick a thing or two from him that you can learn from. By the way, if you are a dad who has a young daughter, let us know your thoughts about this conversation.

Also share this video with your friends and relatives -they could learn something too.

Thank you for watching and remember to subscribe to the Mummy Tales You Tube channel here. Thank you for your support.

Mummy Tales is a platform dedicated to empowering its readers on different aspects of womanhood and motherhood. Read more motherhood experiences of Kenyan moms here. Connect with Mummy Tales on: FACEBOOK l YOU TUBE l INSTAGRAM l TWITTER

Comments

comments