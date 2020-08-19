Why I Wasn’t Getting Pregnant

Why am I not getting pregnant? That is a question Mary Wanyoike asked herself over and over again. As she kept trying to conceive, she also found out she had an underlying medical condition: trying to get pregnant with diabetes. What is the journey like of getting pregnant when you have diabetes? What is it like to be pregnant with diabetes? How does diabetes affect a pregnant woman? In this video, Mary also talks about her HSG test experience. Watch her share her journey below.

